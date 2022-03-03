Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sadar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sadar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 189) in Sultanpur district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sadar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sitaram won Sadar constituency seat securing 68950 votes, beating BSP candidate Raj Prasad Upadhayay by a margin of 18773 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sadar constituency were 324237. Of that, 1,87,314 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sadar assembly constituency.