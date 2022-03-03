Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Safipur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Safipur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 163) in Unnao district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Safipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Bamba Lal won Safipur constituency seat securing 84068 votes, beating BSP candidate Ram Baran by a margin of 27236 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Safipur constituency were 327844. Of that, 1,95,405 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Safipur assembly constituency.