Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sagri Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sagri Assembly Constituency (AC No. 345) in Azamgarh district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sagri Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Bandana Singh won Sagri constituency seat securing 62203 votes, beating SP candidate Jairam Patel by a margin of 5475 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sagri constituency were 327363. Of that, 1,78,161 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

