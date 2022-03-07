Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sahajanwa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sahajanwa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 324) in Gorakhpur district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sahajanwa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sheetal Pandey won Sahajanwa constituency seat securing 72213 votes, beating SP candidate Yaspal Singh Rawat by a margin of 15377 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sahajanwa constituency were 356165. Of that, 2,07,660 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

