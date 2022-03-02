Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sahaswan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sahaswan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 113) in Budaun district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sahaswan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Omkar Singh won Sahaswan constituency seat securing 77543 votes, beating BSP candidate Arshad Ali by a margin of 4269 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sahaswan constituency were 398634. Of that, 2,37,898 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sahaswan assembly constituency.