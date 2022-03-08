Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sahibabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sahibabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 55) in Ghaziabad district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sahibabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Sharma won Sahibabad constituency seat securing 262741 votes, beating INC candidate Amarpal by a margin of 1,50,685 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sahibabad constituency were 865641. Of that, 4,22,811 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sahibabad assembly constituency.