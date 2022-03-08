Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Saidpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Saidpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 374) in Ghazipur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Saidpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Subhash Passi won Saidpur constituency seat securing 76664 votes, beating BJP candidate Vidyasagar Sonkar by a margin of 8710 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Saidpur constituency were 356182. Of that, 2,11,401 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Saidpur assembly constituency.