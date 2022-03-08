Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Saiyadraja Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Saiyadraja Assembly Constituency (AC No. 382) in Chandauli district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Saiyadraja Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sushil Singh won Saiyadraja constituency seat securing 78869 votes, beating BSP candidate Shyam Narayan Singh by a margin of 14494 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Saiyadraja constituency were 317452. Of that, 1,96,261 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Saiyadraja assembly constituency.