Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Salempur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Salempur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 341) in Deoria district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Salempur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kali Prasad won Salempur constituency seat securing 76175 votes, beating SP candidate Vijay Laxmi Gautam by a margin of 25654 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Salempur constituency were 309089. Of that, 1,60,470 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

