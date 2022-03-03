Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Salon Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Salon Assembly Constituency (AC No. 181) in Rae Bareli district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Salon Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dal Bahadur won Salon constituency seat securing 78028 votes, beating INC candidate Suresh Chaudhary by a margin of 16055 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Salon constituency were 339963. Of that, 1,89,424 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Salon assembly constituency.