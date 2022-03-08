Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sambhal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sambhal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 33) in Moradabad district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sambhal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Iqbal Mehmood won Sambhal constituency seat securing 79248 votes, beating BJP candidate Dr. Arvind by a margin of 18822 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sambhal constituency were 353128. Of that, 2,40,701 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sambhal assembly constituency.