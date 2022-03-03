Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sandi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sandi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 158) in Hardoi district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sandi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Prabhash Kumar won Sandi constituency seat securing 72044 votes, beating INC candidate Omendra Kumar Verma by a margin of 20225 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sandi constituency were 317368. Of that, 1,83,490 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sandi assembly constituency.