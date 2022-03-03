Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sandila Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sandila Assembly Constituency (AC No. 161) in Hardoi district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sandila Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Raj Kumar Agrawal Urf Rajia won Sandila constituency seat securing 90362 votes, beating SP candidate Abdul Mannan by a margin of 20403 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sandila constituency were 334078. Of that, 1,97,117 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sandila assembly constituency.