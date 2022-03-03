Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sarojini Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sarojini Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 170) in Lucknow district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sarojini Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Swati Singh won Sarojini Nagar constituency seat securing 108506 votes, beating SP candidate Anurag Alias Anurag Yadav by a margin of 34179 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sarojini Nagar constituency were 498573. Of that, 2,88,921 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency.