Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sawaijpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sawaijpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 154) in Hardoi district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sawaijpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kunvar Madhvendra Pratap won Sawaijpur constituency seat securing 92601 votes, beating SP candidate Padamrag Singh Yadav by a margin of 26970 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sawaijpur constituency were 384720. Of that, 2,30,011 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sawaijpur assembly constituency.