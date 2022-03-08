Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sevapuri Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sevapuri Assembly Constituency (AC No. 391) in Varanasi district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sevapuri Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, ADAL candidate Neel Ratan Singh Patel "neelu" won Sevapuri constituency seat securing 103423 votes, beating SP candidate Surendra Singh Patel by a margin of 49182 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sevapuri constituency were 318423. Of that, 2,04,881 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sevapuri assembly constituency.