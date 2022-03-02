Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sevata Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sevata Assembly Constituency (AC No. 150) in Sitapur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sevata Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Gyan Tiwari won Sevata constituency seat securing 94697 votes, beating BSP candidate Engineer Mohammad Nasim by a margin of 43659 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sevata constituency were 296486. Of that, 2,11,096 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

