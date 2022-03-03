Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Shahabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shahabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 155) in Hardoi district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Shahabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajani Tiwari won Shahabad constituency seat securing 99624 votes, beating BSP candidate Asif Khan by a margin of 4260 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Shahabad constituency were 343850. Of that, 2,17,324 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Shahabad assembly constituency.