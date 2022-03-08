Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Shahganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shahganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 365) in Jaunpur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Shahganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Shailendra Yadav Lalai won Shahganj constituency seat securing 67818 votes, beating SBSP candidate Rana Ajeet Pratap Singh by a margin of 9162 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Shahganj constituency were 351509. Of that, 2,12,770 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in the Shahganj assembly constituency.