Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Shahjahanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shahjahanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 135) in Shahjahanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Shahjahanpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Khanna won Shahjahanpur constituency seat securing 100734 votes, beating SP candidate Tanveer Khan by a margin of 19203 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Shahjahanpur constituency were 359008. Of that, 2,04,874 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Shahjahanpur assembly constituency.