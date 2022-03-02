Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Shamli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shamli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 10) in Muzaffarnagar district goes to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Shamli Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Tejendra Nirwal won Shamli constituency seat securing 70085 votes, beating INC candidate Pankaj Kumar Malik by a margin of 29720 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Shamli constituency were 299856. Of that, 1,95,446 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Shamli assembly constituency.