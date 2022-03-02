Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Shekhupur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shekhupur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 116) in Budaun district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Shekhupur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dharmendra Kumar Singh Shakya won Shekhupur constituency seat securing 93702 votes, beating SP candidate Ashish Yadav by a margin of 23386 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Shekhupur constituency were 377662. Of that, 2,34,010 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in the Shekhupur assembly constituency.