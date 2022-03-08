Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Shikarpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shikarpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 69) in Bulandshahar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Shikarpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Anil Kumar won Shikarpur constituency seat securing 101912 votes, beating BSP candidate Mukul Upadhyay by a margin of 50245 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Shikarpur constituency were 310888. Of that, 2,00,670 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Shikarpur assembly constituency.