Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Shikohabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shikohabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 98) in Firozabad district went to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Shikohabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mukesh Verma won Shikohabad constituency seat securing 87851 votes, beating SP candidate Sanjay Kumar by a margin of 10777 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Shikohabad constituency were 324838. Of that, 2,13,021 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

