Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sidhauli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sidhauli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 152) in Sitapur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sidhauli Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Hargovind Bhargava won Sidhauli constituency seat securing 78506 votes, beating SP candidate Manish Rawat by a margin of 2510 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sidhauli constituency were 329188. Of that, 2,30,568 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sidhauli assembly constituency.