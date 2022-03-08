Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sikanderpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sikanderpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 359) in Ballia district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sikanderpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sanjay Yadav won Sikanderpur constituency seat securing 69536 votes, beating SP candidate Ziauddin Rizwi by a margin of 23548 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sikanderpur constituency were 286805. Of that, 1,63,493 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

