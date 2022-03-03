Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sikandra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sikandra Assembly Constituency (AC No. 207) in Kanpur Dehat district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sikandra Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mathura Prasad Pal won Sikandra constituency seat securing 87879 votes, beating BSP candidate Mahendra Katiyar (Bablu) by a margin of 38103 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sikandra constituency were 321241. Of that, 1,92,311 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

