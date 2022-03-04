Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sirathu Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sirathu Assembly Constituency (AC No. 251) in Kaushambi district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sirathu Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sheetla Prasad won Sirathu constituency seat securing 78621 votes, beating SP candidate Vachaspati by a margin of 26203 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sirathu constituency were 350708. Of that, 1,94,380 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sirathu assembly constituency.