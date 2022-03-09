Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sirsaganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sirsaganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 99) in Firozabad district went to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sirsaganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Hariom Yadav won Sirsaganj constituency seat securing 90281 votes, beating BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh by a margin of 10676 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sirsaganj constituency were 305946. Of that, 2,01,523 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sirsaganj assembly constituency.