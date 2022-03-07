Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Siswa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Siswa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 317) in Maharajganj district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Siswa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Premsagar Patel won Siswa constituency seat securing 122884 votes, beating SP candidate Shivendra Singh Alias Shivbabu by a margin of 68186 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Siswa constituency were 366103. Of that, 2,36,865 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Siswa assembly constituency.