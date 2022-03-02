Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sitapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sitapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 146) in Sitapur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sitapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rakesh Rathore won Sitapur constituency seat securing 98850 votes, beating SP candidate Radhey Shyam Jaiswal by a margin of 24839 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sitapur constituency were 378839. Of that, 2,32,356 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sitapur assembly constituency.