Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Siwalkhas Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Siwalkhas Assembly Constituency (AC No. 43) in Meerut district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Siwalkhas Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Jitendra Pal Singh (BILLU) won Siwalkhas constituency seat securing 72842 votes, beating SP candidate Ghulam Mohammad by a margin of 11421 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Siwalkhas constituency were 318698. Of that, 2,24,279 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

