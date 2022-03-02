Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sri Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sri Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 140) in Kheri district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sri Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Manju Tyagi won Sri Nagar constituency seat securing 112941 votes, beating SP candidate Meera Bano by a margin of 54939 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sri Nagar constituency were 307964. Of that, 2,20,724 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sri Nagar assembly constituency.