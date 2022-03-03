Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sultanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sultanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 188) in Sultanpur district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sultanpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Surya Bhan Singh won Sultanpur constituency seat securing 86786 votes, beating BSP candidate Mujeeb Ahmad by a margin of 32393 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sultanpur constituency were 360898. Of that, 2,03,624 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sultanpur assembly constituency.