Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 28) in Moradabad district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Ritesh Kumar Gupta won Sultanpur Lodhi constituency seat securing 41843 votes, beating SAD candidate Upinderjit Kaur by a margin of 3193 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sultanpur Lodhi constituency were 141015. Of that, 2,75,950 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

