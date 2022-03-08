Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Syana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Syana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 66) in Bulandshahar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Syana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Devendra won Syana constituency seat securing 125854 votes, beating BSP candidate Dilnawaz Khan by a margin of 71630 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Syana constituency were 371730. Of that, 2,31,038 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

