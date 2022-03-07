Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Tamkuhi Raj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Tamkuhi Raj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 331) in Kushinagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Tamkuhi Raj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Ajay Kumar Lallu won Tamkuhi Raj constituency seat securing 61211 votes, beating BJP candidate Jagadish Mishra Alias Balti Baba by a margin of 18114 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tamkuhi Raj constituency were 378534. Of that, 2,11,983 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

