Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Tanda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Tanda Assembly Constituency (AC No. 278) in Ambedkar Nagar district goes to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Tanda Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sanju Devi won Tanda constituency seat securing 74768 votes, beating SP candidate Azeemul Haq Pahalwan by a margin of 1725 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tanda constituency were 305077. Of that, 2,04,170 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tanda assembly constituency.