Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Thakurdwara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Thakurdwara Assembly Constituency (AC No. 26) in Moradabad district went to polls on February 14, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Thakurdwara Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Navab Jan won Thakurdwara constituency seat securing 107865 votes, beating BJP candidate Rajpal Singh Chauhan by a margin of 13409 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Thakurdwara constituency were 347748. Of that, 2,55,380 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thakurdwara assembly constituency.
