UP Polls 2022: Thana Bhawan Constituency Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Thana Bhawan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 02 2022, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 13:48 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Thana Bhawan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 9) in Muzaffarnagar district goes to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Thana Bhawan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Suresh Kumar won Thana Bhawan constituency seat securing 90995 votes, beating BSP candidate Abdul Waris Khan by a margin of 16817 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Thana Bhawan constituency were 311405. Of that, 2,11,808 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thana Bhawan assembly constituency.

