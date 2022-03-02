Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Tilhar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Tilhar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 133) in Shahjahanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Tilhar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Roshan Lal Verma won Tilhar constituency seat securing 81770 votes, beating INC candidate Kunwar Jitin Prasada by a margin of 5705 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tilhar constituency were 330669. Of that, 2,02,566 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tilhar assembly constituency.