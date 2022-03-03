Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Tiloi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Tiloi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 178) in Rae Bareli district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Tiloi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh won Tiloi constituency seat securing 96119 votes, beating BSP candidate Mohd. Saood by a margin of 44047 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tiloi constituency were 339401. Of that, 1,93,179 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tiloi assembly constituency.