Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Tindwari Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Tindwari Assembly Constituency (AC No. 232) in Banda district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Tindwari Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Brajesh Kumar Prajapati won Tindwari constituency seat securing 82197 votes, beating BSP candidate Jagdish Prasad Prajapati by a margin of 37407 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tindwari constituency were 309634. Of that, 1,81,948 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tindwari assembly constituency.
