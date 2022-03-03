Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Tirwa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Tirwa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 197) in Kannauj district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Tirwa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kailash Singh Rajput won Tirwa constituency seat securing 100426 votes, beating SP candidate Vijay Bahadur Pal by a margin of 24209 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tirwa constituency were 347135. Of that, 2,13,147 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

