Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Tundla Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Tundla Assembly Constituency (AC No. 95) in Firozabad district went to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Tundla Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Satya Pal Singh Baghel won Tundla constituency seat securing 118584 votes, beating BSP candidate Rakesh Babu by a margin of 56070 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tundla constituency were 349702. Of that, 2,42,210 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tundla assembly constituency.