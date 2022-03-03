Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Unchahar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Unchahar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 183) in Rae Bareli district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Unchahar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Manoj Kumar Pandey won Unchahar constituency seat securing 59103 votes, beating BJP candidate Utkrist Maurya by a margin of 1934 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Unchahar constituency were 325371. Of that, 2,04,571 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Unchahar assembly constituency.