Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Unnao Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Unnao Assembly Constituency (AC No. 165) in Unnao district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Unnao Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pankaj Gupta won Unnao constituency seat securing 119669 votes, beating SP candidate Manisha Deepak by a margin of 46072 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Unnao constituency were 382547. Of that, 2,29,614 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Unnao assembly constituency.