Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Utraula Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Utraula Assembly Constituency (AC No. 293) in Balrampur district goes to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Utraula Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ram Pratap Alias Shashikant Verma won Utraula constituency seat securing 85240 votes, beating SP candidate Arif Anwar Hashmi by a margin of 29174 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Utraula constituency were 411396. Of that, 1,96,549 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Utraula assembly constituency.