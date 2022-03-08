Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Varanasi Cantt. Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Varanasi Cantt. Assembly Constituency (AC No. 390) in Varanasi district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Varanasi Cantt. Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Saurabh Srivastava won Varanasi Cantt. constituency seat securing 132609 votes, beating INC candidate Anil Srivastava by a margin of 61326 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Varanasi Cantt. constituency were 412316. Of that, 2,26,842 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Varanasi Cantt. assembly constituency.