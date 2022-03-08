Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Varanasi North Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Varanasi North Assembly Constituency (AC No. 388) in Varanasi district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Varanasi North Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ravindra Jaiswal won Varanasi North constituency seat securing 116017 votes, beating INC candidate Abdul Samad Ansari by a margin of 45502 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Varanasi North constituency were 384603. Of that, 2,26,580 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

